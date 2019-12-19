Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 11:38s - Published < > Embed
Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tacticsPence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics: 'She will yield'

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, is not concerned with the current...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1grandmamean

Gail Digilio❌ RT @1grandmamean: LIKE THE REST OF US HE'S WONDERING WHY THE DEMS FEEL THE NEED TO CALL MORE WITNESSES. Pence chief of staff not worried ab… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate [Video]Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate [Video]Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.