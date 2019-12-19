Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 11:38s - Published Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics: 'She will yield' Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, is not concerned with the current...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Gail Digilio❌ RT @1grandmamean: LIKE THE REST OF US HE'S WONDERING WHY THE DEMS FEEL THE NEED TO CALL MORE WITNESSES. Pence chief of staff not worried ab… 15 hours ago