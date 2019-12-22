High winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morning 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published High winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morning High winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morning 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com High winds rip through #Kern County on Sunday morning - Video https://t.co/5yIw1b7jfX #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/EbbfM7hlM5 2 hours ago BakersRelay RT @NWSHanford: Strong gusty winds will develop through Sunday. A wind Advisory is in effect along the west side and south end of the SJ Va… 1 day ago NWS Hanford Strong gusty winds will develop through Sunday. A wind Advisory is in effect along the west side and south end of t… https://t.co/MdFrAX2saF 1 day ago BakersRelay RT @NWSHanford: 2:50 PM: A High Wind Watch is in effect for parts of Kern County from late tonight through Sunday afternoon. Gusty strong w… 2 days ago NWS Hanford 2:50 PM: A High Wind Watch is in effect for parts of Kern County from late tonight through Sunday afternoon. Gusty… https://t.co/MZSIjqWJ6H 2 days ago Ashley Arellanes RT @NWSHanford: High Wind Watch for portions of Kern County, including the Grapevine, Tehachapi Mountains, and south end of the San Joaquin… 6 days ago