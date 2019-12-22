Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

High winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morning

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
High winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morningHigh winds rip through Kern County on Sunday morning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com High winds rip through #Kern County on Sunday morning - Video https://t.co/5yIw1b7jfX #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/EbbfM7hlM5 2 hours ago

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @NWSHanford: Strong gusty winds will develop through Sunday. A wind Advisory is in effect along the west side and south end of the SJ Va… 1 day ago

NWSHanford

NWS Hanford Strong gusty winds will develop through Sunday. A wind Advisory is in effect along the west side and south end of t… https://t.co/MdFrAX2saF 1 day ago

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @NWSHanford: 2:50 PM: A High Wind Watch is in effect for parts of Kern County from late tonight through Sunday afternoon. Gusty strong w… 2 days ago

NWSHanford

NWS Hanford 2:50 PM: A High Wind Watch is in effect for parts of Kern County from late tonight through Sunday afternoon. Gusty… https://t.co/MZSIjqWJ6H 2 days ago

amnarellanes

Ashley Arellanes RT @NWSHanford: High Wind Watch for portions of Kern County, including the Grapevine, Tehachapi Mountains, and south end of the San Joaquin… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.