Surfer Recovering After Shark Attack Off Santa Rosa Island

Surfer Recovering After Shark Attack Off Santa Rosa Island

Surfer Recovering After Shark Attack Off Santa Rosa Island

The Surfer was rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after being bitten by a shark north west of Santa Rosa Island.
