Abraham: We stay together through racism 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published Abraham: We stay together through racism Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham insists his team have to 'stay together' and let their 'football do the talking' after Antonio Rudiger was subjected to alleged racist abuse at Tottenham. 0

