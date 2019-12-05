Start 2020 Right With These Powerful, Incredibly Easy Financial Moves
There are quite a few financial tasks that can save you a lot of money in 2020.
And according to Business Insider, they're actually much easier than they sound, and are easily accomplished in an hour.
Opening a high-yield savings account takes just minutes.
But they can pay 20 times the interest a normal savings account can!
You can now even set up an automatic investment account through phone apps like Betterment or Wealthfront.