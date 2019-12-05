Global  

Start 2020 Right With These Powerful, Incredibly Easy Financial Moves

There are quite a few financial tasks that can save you a lot of money in 2020.

And according to Business Insider, they're actually much easier than they sound, and are easily accomplished in an hour.

Opening a high-yield savings account takes just minutes.

But they can pay 20 times the interest a normal savings account can!

You can now even set up an automatic investment account through phone apps like Betterment or Wealthfront.
