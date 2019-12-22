Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 08:05s - Published < > Embed
Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea

Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea

After an alleged racist incident marred Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Sky Sports' Gary Neville spoke out passionately.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpursNewsApp

Spurs News Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea: https://t.co/fZ20MiiOCX 1 minute ago

k8pants

Kat Wright . @GNev2 impassioned and important words on #racism in football and the wider implications: 'Neville's full verdict… https://t.co/GpwLa9yi5t 44 minutes ago

CFCnewsSKY

CFC News Sky Sports Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea https://t.co/5Ue4088J9y 2 hours ago

coinemama

CoineMama Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea https://t.co/RUPJCsrMEk https://t.co/m22hq9DhgM 3 hours ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea https://t.co/b9ETHxfdmv https://t.co/lX6U5swTYt 3 hours ago

iChelseaApp

Chelsea News 365 Sky Sports: Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea https://t.co/MRSihcsWNS #cfc https://t.co/Ixk5BzoWjB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.