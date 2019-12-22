Global  

Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears

Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China.

The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards.

A 6-year-old London girl found a disturbing hand-written note in a Christmas card purchased from the chain.

In it, the author wrote they were a foreign prisoner who was being forced to work.

The card is the latest smuggled plea detailing forced labor in China.

Similar pleas have popped up in clothing and other products in the UK and US.
