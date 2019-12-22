Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Jane Lynch criticized Sen.

Elizabeth Warren after she argued with Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

According to Business Insider, Lynch accused Warren of “class warfare” on Twitter.

She said: “Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom.” Lynch compared Warren to Trump, saying she doesn’t like “the delivery system” Warren promotes.

Warren continues to criticize Buttigieg for hosting private fundraisers with wealthy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.