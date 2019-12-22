Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Jane Lynch criticized Sen.

Elizabeth Warren after she argued with Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

According to Business Insider, Lynch accused Warren of “class warfare” on Twitter.

She said: “Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom.” Lynch compared Warren to Trump, saying she doesn’t like “the delivery system” Warren promotes.

Warren continues to criticize Buttigieg for hosting private fundraisers with wealthy