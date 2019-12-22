Global  

Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials.

According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability.

Yet the agency did not report where the meeting was held or what was decided at the end of it.

According to Reuters, North Korea set a year-end deadline for the U.S. to change what it says is a policy of hostility.

They want this change to make progress on their pledge to end their nuclear program.
