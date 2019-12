Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials.

According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the countryā€™s military capability.

Yet the agency did not report where the meeting was held or what was decided at the end of it.

According to Reuters, North Korea set a year-end deadline for the U.S. to change what it says is a policy of hostility.

They want this change to make progress on their pledge to end their nuclear program.