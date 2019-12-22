Global  

Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park

CNN reports human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

National Park Service authorities were alerted to the possible presence of remains Thursday morning.

A cooperating agency said it may have found evidence of human remains while examining pictures taken at the park last summer.

Park law enforcement rangers hiked to the spot Friday.

There, they found human skeletal remains and personal items that seemed to have been there for some time.

The remains were found in a remote part of the 49 Palms Oasis area of the park.
