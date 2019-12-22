Shreeves & Souness at Ally Pally 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s - Published Shreeves & Souness at Ally Pally Geoff Shreeves and Graeme Souness experienced the 'unique atmosphere' of the World Darts Championship as Souness chose his Darts nickname and walk-on song. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this