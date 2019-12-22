The Surprising Top Travel Destination For 2020

Uzbekistan is a culturally rich and historically compelling country.

It, along with the rest of central Asia, has been named the No.

1 travel region for the new year by travel website Lonely Planet.

According to CNN, the ranking is due to Uzbekistan's easy access and new visa-free travel ability.

The Economist also named it the most improved nation in 2019.

That's thanks to significant government reforms that have accelerated over the past year.