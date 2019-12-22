Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Surprising Top Travel Destination For 2020

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
The Surprising Top Travel Destination For 2020

The Surprising Top Travel Destination For 2020

Uzbekistan is a culturally rich and historically compelling country.

It, along with the rest of central Asia, has been named the No.

1 travel region for the new year by travel website Lonely Planet.

According to CNN, the ranking is due to Uzbekistan's easy access and new visa-free travel ability.

The Economist also named it the most improved nation in 2019.

That's thanks to significant government reforms that have accelerated over the past year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.