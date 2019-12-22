Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jillian Michaels Weighs In On Working Out While You're Sick

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Jillian Michaels Weighs In On Working Out While You're Sick

Jillian Michaels Weighs In On Working Out While You're Sick

Health and fitness expert Jillian Michaels is a new advice columnist for Business Insider.

One reader asked when, if ever, is it OK to work out when you're sick?

To put it bluntly, Michaels says, it's never OK.

As healthy as exercise is, it's a stress that's put on the body.

And when you're sick, your body is already in a state of stress, fighting off the infection.

Your body needs all the energy it has to do battle with the illness!

While you're recovering, use the time to think carefully about your eating habits, and do guided visualizations to speed your healing.

Finally, get well soon!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.