Jillian Michaels Weighs In On Working Out While You're Sick

Health and fitness expert Jillian Michaels is a new advice columnist for Business Insider.

One reader asked when, if ever, is it OK to work out when you're sick?

To put it bluntly, Michaels says, it's never OK.

As healthy as exercise is, it's a stress that's put on the body.

And when you're sick, your body is already in a state of stress, fighting off the infection.

Your body needs all the energy it has to do battle with the illness!

While you're recovering, use the time to think carefully about your eating habits, and do guided visualizations to speed your healing.

Finally, get well soon!