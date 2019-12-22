Global  

Eagle Rock Church Pays Off $5.3M In Medical Debt As Holiday Gift To Low Income Families

Eagle Rock Church Pays Off $5.3M In Medical Debt As Holiday Gift To Low Income Families

Eagle Rock Church Pays Off $5.3M In Medical Debt As Holiday Gift To Low Income Families

An Eagle Rock church is giving an impressive gift to thousands of low-income SoCal families this Christmas.
