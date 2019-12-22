Global  

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team.

During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the second half after his involvement in Son Heung-min’s red card, prompting three stadium announcements saying that “racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game”.

It left a cloud over a game which should have been about Lampard, who won five trophies as a Chelsea player under Mourinho, beating his former boss for the second time and ensuring the west London side will spend Christmas in the Premier League’s top four.
