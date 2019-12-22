Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 24:20s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the DecadeTop 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade

They defined an era in anime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we are counting down our picks for the Top 20 Anime Moments of the Decade.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the scenes in anime that stood out from the rest in terms of style, substance and impact.

Whether it’s battles, romances, or narrative twists from series old and new, when you think of anime over the past ten years, these are the moments that spring to mind.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yaro133

YARITO✨ RT @Toonforbrains: What would you say are the some of the best moments, or your favorite scenes to come out of animation this past decade?… 2 days ago

Neromon1

Neromon Thinking about the best anime moments of the decade, which is impossible to encompass but would include - somethin… https://t.co/0gyzfoGd5z 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.