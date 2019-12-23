Global  

Sixers Fans Banned For 12 Months After Heckling Isaiah Thomas

Sixers Fans Banned For 12 Months After Heckling Isaiah Thomas

Sixers Fans Banned For 12 Months After Heckling Isaiah Thomas

The season-ticket holder who gave those fans the tickets also had his season tickets revoked.
