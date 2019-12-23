NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies.

Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly.

Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Some patchy light rain or sprinkles are possible late.

On the day after Christmas there are some signs of a weak system that could bring some light rain showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.