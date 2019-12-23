Global  

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies.

Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly.

Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Some patchy light rain or sprinkles are possible late.

On the day after Christmas there are some signs of a weak system that could bring some light rain showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
The lower 30s with lightsouthwest winds undermostly clear skies.Sunday, highs will beback in the lower to mid40s for many of us withanother sunny day andlight southwest winds.We will start off nextweek in the lower 40sand cloudy skies.Heading towardsChristmas, we will becooling off slightly.Christmas eve currentlyhas temperatures in themid to upper 30s undermostly cloudy skies.Christmas will be cloudywith highs in the mid 30s.On the day afterChristmas there aresome signs of a weaksystem that could bringsome light rain showerswith temperatures in themid to upper 30s.




