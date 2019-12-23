Police: Victims Identified In Overnight Spring Lake Park Shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed in shooting at a restaurant in Spring Lake Park around Midnight on Saturday.

Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:03).

WCCO 4 News Weekends - December 22, 2019