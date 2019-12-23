Global  

ISU Basketball

ISU BasketballSycamores beat Chicago State
ISU Basketball

The indiana state men's basketball team will enter mvc play with the current longest winning streak in the conference with seven straight wins.... the sycamores hosted chicago state sunday... cam bay-coat the nice shot fake, free's him up for the three.

Good guys up 27-14 in the first half... isu has done a great job of pushing the ball this year...jordan barnes the nice pass to tre wiliams for the layup.... isu was up 40-26 at the half....freshman jake laravia played solid for isu....nice take by the post player....he had 17...... tyreke key had 17...the isu junior with the two-handed throwdown on the break...... former terre haute south star de'avion washington picked up some extra playing time today....nice post move by dee....he had a season-high nine points.... sycamores stay red hot, they win their seven straight.....next up is their conference opener at home december 30th against southern illinois..

Head coach greg lansing has said all along he wanted his team to be playing their best for the start of conference and he likes the momentum his team has heading into league play.




