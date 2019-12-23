Global  

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate.

CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.
