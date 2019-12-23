Local deputy gives back to the community

The area are having a merry christmas w-t-v-a's alisa anderson went out to the christmas polar express event to tell us what it was all about.

And stuff."

"i was excited, but it made me feel good too."

This is how malayai welch describes getting a toy at the "christmas polar express" monoroe county sheriff's deputy jermandy jackson organizes the events.

He wants kids to see law enforcement in a better light and to give back to the community.

Sot: jermandy jackson "they need toys.

They need beds and so the biggest thing at christmas is showing them that they can have a lot of things as well."

Some of the items are donated.

However, jackson pays for many of the items out of pocket.

Sot: jermandy jackson "i guess when i see the need for our community and the people we have here at the salvation army that gives me the drive to keep budgeting and to keep working hard to see these kids make in life."

Jackson handed out toys, food, and gift cards.

But the best part of the event according to addison hicks sot: addison hicks "the bouncy house and i liked it because we get to play together and stuff.

