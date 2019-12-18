Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gov. Pritzker Talks About His First Year In Office

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Pritzker Talks About His First Year In Office

Gov. Pritzker Talks About His First Year In Office

There have been successes, but there remain some tough sells ahead for Illinois Gov.

J.B.

Pritzker.

The governor sat down with CBS 2 Investigator Dana Kozlov.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Politics Unplugged - Gov. Jared Polis [Video]Politics Unplugged - Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Jared Polis sits down with Anne Trujillo to talk about his first year in the office and his plans for the second.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:20Published

Gov. Jared Polis Discusses Benefits Of Full-Day Kindergarten In Colorado [Video]Gov. Jared Polis Discusses Benefits Of Full-Day Kindergarten In Colorado

Colorado's governor reflected on his first year in office at a news conference Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.