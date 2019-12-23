Justice Hill Scores 1st NFL Touchdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Justice Hill Scores 1st NFL Touchdown Former Oklahoma State Cowboy and Tulsa native Justice Hill scores his first career NFL touchdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RESPECT! RT @wjz: Justice Hill scores from 18-yards out for the first touchdown of his career. It's now 31-15 RAVENS. https://t.co/VFHDc0Z0VK 1 hour ago RotoBaller NFL Justice Hill Scores First Career Touchdown https://t.co/3fh8mDc2Vh 1 hour ago Fantasy Alarm NFL News - Hill rushed three times for 19 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 32 yards i… https://t.co/Hit2ZYIwiL 3 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Justice Hill scores from 18-yards out for the first touchdown of his career. It's now 31-15 RAVENS. https://t.co/VFHDc0Z0VK 4 hours ago Rey RT @PaulCharchian: In relief of Mark Ingram, Justice Hill scores an easy touchdown behind great blocking. 4 hours ago Paul Charchian In relief of Mark Ingram, Justice Hill scores an easy touchdown behind great blocking. 4 hours ago