Gabby Barrett Is Country Music’s Next Shining Star

Country music star Gabby Barrett known for ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones’, went from singing at a local church in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the big stage of American Idol— but this rising star didn’t stop there!

We sat down with her to chat about her music, being named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing and so much more!
