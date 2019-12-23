Global  

Walden Galleria full of last-minute holiday shoppers

Santa and his elves are working hard in the North Pole to get those gifts under the tree by midnight on the 25th.

Here in WNY, shoppers are working harder to get those last-minute gifts.
