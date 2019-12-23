Global  

Experience a Victorian Christmas in London at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair!

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair brings transforms San Fran into the world of Charles Dickens.

Experience Victorian London at Christmas time at this 3.5 acre experience complete with hundreds of actors, foods imported from London and all the Christmas traditions you know and love!

Live out the work of Charles Dickens right in front of your eyes and create a new Christmas tradition unlike any other.

Learn more by visiting dickensfair.com
