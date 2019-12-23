Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

The Christmas Light Show at Macy’s in Center City, Philadelphia is a holiday tradition for Philadelphian’s that dates back more than half century!

The store is in the historic Wanamaker building and the show has more than 100,000 lights.

The light show is accompanied by live music from the famous Wanamaker Organ.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.