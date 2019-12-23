Global  

There Are over 300,000 Lights on This Philadelphia Street!

There Are over 300,000 Lights on This Philadelphia Street!

There Are over 300,000 Lights on This Philadelphia Street!

For the past 20 plus years the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights display in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display.
There Are over 300,000 Lights on This Philadelphia Street!

Stream There Are over 300,000 Lights on This Philadelphia Street!

