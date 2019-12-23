Ice Skate on Rooftop with Skyline Views of NYC 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:21s - Published Ice Skate on Rooftop with Skyline Views of NYC Winterland Rink at Pier 17 in the Seaport District allows skaters to take in skyline views on the only open-air rooftop ice rink in the Big Apple. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ice Skate on Rooftop with Skyline Views of NYC Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC. Stream Ice Skate on Rooftop with Skyline Views of NYC instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Darcman The entire City of New York is being turned into a theme park! https://t.co/4SlaNSjR5M 3 days ago ATEscapesPR RT @tamikj: Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City #NYC #Seaport https://t.co/wbZO6UJvCP via @abc7 3 days ago Tami K Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City #NYC #Seaport https://t.co/wbZO6UJvCP via @abc7 3 days ago MaryNYC RT @ABC7NY: Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City https://t.co/pRJFrU8AnT https://t.co/tUsi8oH0Hu 5 days ago Eyewitness News Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City https://t.co/pRJFrU8AnT https://t.co/tUsi8oH0Hu 5 days ago David -mogeladze Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City https://t.co/h6TOnIKRtY via @ABC7NY 6 days ago PoliSciUniverse RT @ABC7NY: Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City https://t.co/2k935OG349 https://t.co/vtpGd0xhNS 6 days ago Eyewitness News Ice skate on rooftop in Manhattan with skyline views of New York City https://t.co/2k935OG349 https://t.co/vtpGd0xhNS 6 days ago