Agnes Barden holds its first ever in-house parade for parents

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Agnes Barden Early Head Start and Head Start teachers and students got into the holiday spirit with its first ever in-house parade.
Holiday season... gets c1 3 b13 a moment.

In high definition, this is 41nbc news at 5.

Teachers and students at the agnes barden head start program are getting into the holiday spirit.

They held their first ever in-house parade for the holidays.

Each classroom celebrated a different theme for the parade.

Themes varied from the little toot toot .... to strolling with santa.

Mickey and santa were also there.

Center manager tawana williams says... it was all about bringing families together who could not ... make it to a parade for the holiday season.

Bringing them together here it gives them more excitement more fun and just understanding what the holidays is really about and its all about family.

After the parade, santa visited each classroom... to




41NBC

Agnes Barden holds its first ever in-house parade for parents 2 days ago

