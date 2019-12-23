Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer

Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer

The Harbormen Barbershop Chorus is part of the North Brookhaven chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the world’s largest all-male singing organization with nearly 30,000 members in 800 chapters in the United States and Canada.

During the holidays, the Harbormen Barbershop Chorus offer holiday caroling services where they can come to your private company or organizational party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @ABC7NY: Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart https://t.co/7ya76cB1x5 https://t.co/Ksegs7dI0L 3 days ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart https://t.co/m3vml0lZBY https://t.co/2G9G5BZGhP 3 days ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart https://t.co/vjN1sSRtYA 3 days ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart https://t.co/7ya76cB1x5 https://t.co/Ksegs7dI0L 3 days ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart https://t.co/WoOBO0bzT2 via @6abc https://t.co/zz7m2dgFFP 3 days ago

MS_SouthNassau

Mount Sinai South Nassau The Long Island #Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella barbershop #chorus, spread #HolidayCheer among patients, staff… https://t.co/F7EH6seQPq 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.