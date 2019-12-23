Long Island Barbershop Chorus Spreads Christmas Cheer

The Harbormen Barbershop Chorus is part of the North Brookhaven chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the world’s largest all-male singing organization with nearly 30,000 members in 800 chapters in the United States and Canada.

During the holidays, the Harbormen Barbershop Chorus offer holiday caroling services where they can come to your private company or organizational party.