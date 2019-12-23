Global  

First night of Hanukkah begins

The first night of Hanukkah began Sunday evening.

This celebration marks the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem.
MARKS THE RE-DEDICATION OFTHE JEWISH TEMPLEIN JERUSALEM...TONIGHT, THE FIRSTCANDLE WILL BE LITON THEMENORAH...WHICHWILL CONTINUE FOR8- DAYS.WE SPOKE WITH ALOCAL RABBI ABOUTTHEMESSAGE THISCELEBRATIONBRINGS...30.05 the idea ofHanukkah isn't tocelebrate for yourself oreven just for your ownfamily, it's to spread thatlight throughout thecommunity and throughoutthe rest of the world.

Andso very often people willput their menorah in awindow so it can be visiblefrom outside or even placeit outside of the homeNEXT SUNDAY,THEY'RE HOSTING ALARGE MENORAHLIGHTING AT 5- P-M-OUTSIDE OF THEIRBUILDING.




