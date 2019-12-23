Global  

Tesla Sent Careening off Highway After Being Struck by Car

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Palmetto, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Driving south on US 41, 12 days after I picked up my model 3, which I paid for in cash and had minimal insurance on, pending further research of exactly what I wanted to buy.

The RAV4 appears to have hit the curb because he didn't make the turn, correct right, nearly hit the car to his right, then overcorrect left, lost control, got airborne and bam, crashed into my side.

It sent me careening 100 yards off the embankment and across the on ramp.

We both walked away afterward.

My airbags didn't deploy.

His sure did.

In the rear video you can see the RAV4 spinning around in the air."
