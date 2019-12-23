Aftermath of 45 Car Pileup on I-64

Occurred on December 22, 2019 / Williamsburg, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "Alyssa was traveling to work at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

As she was crossing the Queens Creek bridge, she noticed that the bridge was extremely icy and the fog was thick.

All of a sudden she started to see the cars ahead of her sliding into guard rails, hitting orange barrels, and crashing into each other.

The next thing she recalls was her airbag deploying.

She escaped her vehicle through the passenger door.

The video was taken as she was waiting for further instruction from the authorities.

Alyssa and 22 other accident victims with non-life-threatening injuries boarded a bus headed to the hospital for further examination."