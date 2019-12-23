Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of houses alight on Yarren Road, Bargo NSW.

This was taken during the Catastrophic fire events that were occurring at the time in New South Wales.

During the video, you can see the lack of visibility due to smoke, as well as live power lines that are arcing since they have been severed due to the heat.

At the end of the video, the driver starts the external water pump from inside the cabin (the red display) to provide water pressure to the hose ends before exiting the vehicle.

The crew then exits to provide property protection."