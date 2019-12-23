Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

On Your Side 12/20/19 - Car Insurance

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
On Your Side 12/20/19 - Car InsuranceCar insurance premiums nationwide have never been higher.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

On Your Side 12/20/19 - Car Insurance

Insurance premiums nationwide have never been higher.

Many of us just renew our policies year after year without shopping around.

A recent consumer reports member survey found an insurance savings inoverwhelming majority of those who changed to another carrier saved money.

Here are some easy money-saving strategies for car insurance in today's on your side.

"hugo correia works up repair estimates at this body shop for car insurance companies.

So, he knows his way around policies and keeps a sharp eye on his own premiums. (sot: hugo correia) "if my premium jumps, i'm going to start looking for a better rate."

(v/o) but often people don't even know exactly how much they're paying.

(sot: tony oliveri) "i hate to say my wife takes care of that, but my wife takes care of that."

(v/o) car insurance rates have gone up about 23- percent in the last 8 years nationwide -- in some states it's even higher.

(v/o) but here's the good news: a recent consumer reports survey found that switching carriers can save you money.

But, only about 1 in 5 people actually made a change in the past 5 years.

(sot: tobie stanger) "no big surprise --- our survey found when people switch carriers that price was a big factor.

And 80-percent of those who switched got better rates."

(vo) so ready to shop around?

Cr found some insurers do better than others at attracting and retaining customers.

(sot: tobie stanger) "when it comes to overall satisfaction, just two national companies made it to the top tier of our ratings."

(v/o) usaa topped the ratings, with an overall satisfaction score of 92.

But usaa primarily serves military families.

-- amica also did well, but you may need a clean driving record and good credit report to get its best rates.

Even if you don't switch companies, you can still get some savings by asking for a lower rate if your car is older or if your mileage is low, say around 6- thousand miles a year .

Bottom line consumer reports advises reviewing your car insurance once a year.

It could really pay off."

" another way to save money is to allow your insurance company to track your driving habits electronically, for things like speeding, phone use, even the time of day you drive.

Good drivers get lower rates with some companies.

But the opposite is also true and your rates could go up based on the data.

So




You Might Like


Tweets about this

youngar1eff

𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐑𝟏𝐄𝐅𝐅 RT @artsylix: perfectionist things to feed your perfectionist side: a thread !! https://t.co/4UwNM8c879 4 seconds ago

jpcreel3

John P. Creel III RT @KNGMusic: ...don’t let any take root. God has a glorious plan for your life, seek Him wholeheartedly, have faith that God will provide… 4 seconds ago

_realsteph08

bnżł RT @jisooisdior: perfectionist things to feed your perfectionist side: a thread https://t.co/YeKK7iltLD 4 seconds ago

Juhyun_24

bn tothe blue🌻 RT @doraehan: hj: han-ah your side profile is handsome js: *turns around to listen to him* *turns back to show his side profile* so cute… 13 seconds ago

Tvxqbts4

TVXQ BTS^^ RT @HoneyJoonie94: 191225 🎄 SBS 가요대전 HD Whatever you do Wherever you are I will always be on your side 💙 #RM #Namjoon #BTS @BTS_twt #김남준… 13 seconds ago

Germanator6000

Germanator6000 RT @IntroSpecktive: No one was truly alone for Christmas Your Smash Bros main is always by your side 14 seconds ago

IFanChaeyou

𝐒𝐚𝐛 🥀 RT @strwbrryjen: perfect things to feed your perfectionist side: a thread !! https://t.co/KAQFKyEwjY 18 seconds ago

myeonspace

se RT @kopiyeols: perfect things to feed your perfectionist side: a thread. https://t.co/TKYNQkYWrj 32 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New law will require Idaho drivers to have insurance [Video]New law will require Idaho drivers to have insurance

The law will be put into place on January 1st.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:20Published

Tesla Sent Careening off Highway After Being Struck by Car [Video]Tesla Sent Careening off Highway After Being Struck by Car

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Palmetto, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Driving south on US 41, 12 days after I picked up my model 3, which I paid for in cash and had minimal insurance on, pending..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.