On Your Side 12/20/19 - Car Insurance

Insurance premiums nationwide have never been higher.

Many of us just renew our policies year after year without shopping around.

A recent consumer reports member survey found an insurance savings inoverwhelming majority of those who changed to another carrier saved money.

Here are some easy money-saving strategies for car insurance in today's on your side.

"hugo correia works up repair estimates at this body shop for car insurance companies.

So, he knows his way around policies and keeps a sharp eye on his own premiums. (sot: hugo correia) "if my premium jumps, i'm going to start looking for a better rate."

(v/o) but often people don't even know exactly how much they're paying.

(sot: tony oliveri) "i hate to say my wife takes care of that, but my wife takes care of that."

(v/o) car insurance rates have gone up about 23- percent in the last 8 years nationwide -- in some states it's even higher.

(v/o) but here's the good news: a recent consumer reports survey found that switching carriers can save you money.

But, only about 1 in 5 people actually made a change in the past 5 years.

(sot: tobie stanger) "no big surprise --- our survey found when people switch carriers that price was a big factor.

And 80-percent of those who switched got better rates."

(vo) so ready to shop around?

Cr found some insurers do better than others at attracting and retaining customers.

(sot: tobie stanger) "when it comes to overall satisfaction, just two national companies made it to the top tier of our ratings."

(v/o) usaa topped the ratings, with an overall satisfaction score of 92.

But usaa primarily serves military families.

-- amica also did well, but you may need a clean driving record and good credit report to get its best rates.

Even if you don't switch companies, you can still get some savings by asking for a lower rate if your car is older or if your mileage is low, say around 6- thousand miles a year .

Bottom line consumer reports advises reviewing your car insurance once a year.

It could really pay off."

" another way to save money is to allow your insurance company to track your driving habits electronically, for things like speeding, phone use, even the time of day you drive.

Good drivers get lower rates with some companies.

But the opposite is also true and your rates could go up based on the data.

So