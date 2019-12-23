The link between fishing cats and mangrove forest conservation | Ashwin Naidu

Mangrove forests are crucial to the health of the planet, gobbling up CO2 from the atmosphere and providing a home for a diverse array of species.

But these rich habitats are under continual threat from deforestation and industry.

In an empowering talk, conservationist and TED Fellow Ashwin Naidu shares how community-driven efforts in South and Southeast Asia are working to protect mangroves -- all with a little help from the mysterious and endangered fishing cat.