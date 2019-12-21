Global  

Top 20 Biggest Video Game Fails of the Decade

With so many great achievements in gaming, it’s such a shame when things go so wrong.

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest failures of the gaming industry from 2010 to 2019.

These were games, and or consoles, that cost their companies millions of dollars for their mistakes.

Our countdown includes the “No Man’s Sky” Launch, “Mass Effect: Andromeda”, “Anthem”, the PlayStation Network Hack, Telltale Games, and more!

What do YOU think was the biggest fail in video games in the 2010s?

Let us know in the comments!
