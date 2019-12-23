Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:28s - Published Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay Sea otter populations could boom in the San Francisco Bay if the otters were to get a boost from humans and were relocated into the bay waters, according to a new study led by marine biologist Brent Hughes at Sonoma State University. Kiet Do reports. (12-22-2019) 0

