Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay

Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay

Study: State Sea Otter Population Could Boom If Relocated Into San Francisco Bay

Sea otter populations could boom in the San Francisco Bay if the otters were to get a boost from humans and were relocated into the bay waters, according to a new study led by marine biologist Brent Hughes at Sonoma State University.

Kiet Do reports.

(12-22-2019)
