Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fireworks

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Fireworks

Fireworks

On Christmas eve, most children are dreaming of santa claus.

But some children in the Maben community watch a colorful celebration first.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fireworks

On christmas eve, most children are dreaming of santa claus.

But some children in the maben community watch a colorful celebration first.

Our deandria turner learned how a maben's man's family party turned into a tradition for the community she joins us in the studio with more.

There's a light show each christmas eve in the double springs community near maben.

It all began as a family get together.

Now that family includes neighbors and friends.

A fulgham family event has turned into a community celebration "we had the show just for us and the people that were here for christmas but whenever you start shooting that many fire works people start getting word and before long so and so will invite so and so next thing you know we got 100 people in the yard" for over 20 years a fireworks display draws neighbors and friends to the fugham's front yard.

"we see someone we know and they'll ask about the show they either saw last year or either heard about and we just say come on we got a lot of room" henry "mule" fulgham started the fireworks show for his family.

But the last three years have been different.

"my grandfather passed 3 years ago we kind of carried on the traditional.

He was a big time christmas.

When it was christmas time, it was jesus's birthday it was time to spend with the family and it was fire work time" his legacy still lives on.

"it gives us a sense of pride to carry on something that he started and you know the community still know that this is being done bc of him."

A huge 65 box firework display happens right in their front yard.

"we have cars, i mean, a half of mile either way on both sides of the road people coming to watch."

"you can sit in your own vehicle and your own personal space and still see fire works and have a good time" family members see the display as a way to honor their grandfather "the work that goes into it before they are shot, to shooting them, to cleaning up before they are shot, to shooting them, to cleaning up afterwards, you know it's a family thing and we do it because of him and to carry on his legacy.'

A grandfather's christmas legacy you can take your entire family to see the display on christmas eve in double springs.

The show starts at 9 p.m.

It lasts about 30 minutes.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeteranCanadian

CanadianVeteran RT @dbongino: 250,000 people listened to, or viewed, our explosive l interview with Congressman Devin Nunes on a SATURDAY NIGHT. This may b… 4 seconds ago

Shakatak7

Maureen Bullock RT @cactus_woman: 11pm on 31 Jan is going to be very strange. Half the country celebrating with Big Ben bongs & fireworks while the other h… 33 seconds ago

ellinjaa

💧Julie RT @FundIndieABC: @WorldOfMarkyD Thanks to the Angry Arrogant Arsehat's secret third travelling holiday this year, the world's attention ha… 58 seconds ago

SarahFoord1

Sarah Foord Pm Scott morrison: Say NO to FIREWORKS NYE 2019 give the money to farmers and firefighters - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/va5LhHhVRD 1 minute ago

Okwhitty1

777 RT @dbongino: Almost 300,000 people listened to, or viewed, our explosive interview with Congressman Devin Nunes since yesterday. This may… 2 minutes ago

NewsoftheMarket

Markets $ROKU Best performing stock of 2019, I guess. Let the end of the year fireworks begin. https://t.co/4D5hWSQYla 2 minutes ago

rossback

JR Denver @BKDenverSports Sports. Not politics. I was at the game from the parachutes to the game winning fireworks. I missed… https://t.co/GojH7dVReh 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.