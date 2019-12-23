Global  

First day of Hanukkah on Sunday

Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah.

The eight-day Jewish holiday celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Downtown Summerlin will light a menorah at 4 p.m.

On Monday, and at 5:30 p.m.

The District at Green Valley Ranch will also host a menorah lighting.
