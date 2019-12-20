Global  

Mercer athletics holds press conference for new head football coach

Mercer athletics held a presser Friday to introduce new head football coach Drew Cronic. 
((toss to wx)) mercer athletics held a presser today to introduce new head football coach drew cronic ... he's mercer's 20th head football coach ... the georgia native is considered one of the best offensive minds across all levels of college football ... he has a record of 47-6 in fours years as a head coach ... cronic also has helped lead his teams to four straight conference titles ... reinhardt in 2016 ... furman in 2017 ... and lenoir-rhyne in 2018 and 19 ... hey coach cronic ... how do you get the players to buy in?

:01-:06 you can't beg people to buy in.

You just gotta come in and be real.

And what i told them first meeting is right now, i'm not really looking for leaders yet.

Because i don't know who i can trust.

I'm looking for you to do exactly what we're telling you to do exactly the way we're telling you to do it.

Ok.

After three or




