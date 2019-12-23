The wheels of progress could soon be moving down blackjack road in oktibbeha county.

The county road runs adjacent to mississippi state university.

Originally built as a farm to market road, it is now home to large apartment complexes and carries thousands of cars each day.

That is creating erosion and potholes.

Approval for property easements is final.

And, now the oktibbeha county board of supervisors has closed advertising for repair bids.

They hope to award a contract in early february.

District 5 supervisor joe williams says a lot of work and planning has gone into this much-needed project.

I am really excited.

We have received phone calls often about when are we going to repair blackjack road.

So now this is an answer to a lot of people's questions on when are we getting starte4d and when are we going to get the project finished.

Williams says the price tag is estimated at more than $7 million dollars.

Money for the project is coming from oktibbeha county, m-s-u and the state of mississippi.