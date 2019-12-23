Former West Baseball Star Talks Atlanta Braves

Up a big and busy 2019 for him.

The former west and generals pitcher, with a strong season at a&m, getting six of the aggies' eight saves on the season with a 1.58 era.

In june, kalich was drafted in the fourth round of the major league baseball draft by the braves.

Kalich first played for the braves' florida state league for two weeks before being sent to the braves low class a league team in rome, georgia, kasey spent the rest of the season there, two to three months, and had a 1.25 era and 32 strikeouts in just over 20 innings.

Kasey told me about his first half season in pro baseball.

It was really exciting.

I was happy to get started.

That's one thing i like about baseball.

As soon as you get drafted they ship you right out and get you started.

It was nice to get the first year jitters out and get on a mound against other good talent from across the nation and across the world.

It was a great experience and i'm looking forward to going back.

Kasey kalich reports in early february to his first major league baseball spring training with the braves in sarasota, florida.

