Local stores prepare for last minute holiday shopping rush

Local stores prepare for last minute holiday shopping rushThe hustle and bustle of last-minute shopping are just beginning.
Local stores prepare for last minute holiday shopping rush

To pick up some last minute gifts before the holidays...and shops are preparing for the rush action news now reporter christina vitale is live in downtown chico... christina are the streets busy?

Well the hustle and bustle of last minute shopping is just beginning..

The streets and shops weren't that packed but store owners i spoke to are expecting it to pick up this weekend owner of baker's birkenstock celeste baker said tomorrow is their big day.

Baker says usually people are coming in to grab something quick accessories and socks for stocking stuffers.

Sales for the store to-date are level with what they usually see for the holiday season... but baker said it's nothing compared to last year's sales after the camp fire.

They still needed lots of stuff i was one of them so i know we were all scrambling trying to get everything you know and so yeah it did make the store it was our best ever december and i dont i hope i never see that again but it was crazy last year.

Baker says they usually have enough people on the floor and keep engaged with their customers... so they don't see shoplifting or experience theft at their store.

Baker says her shop will be open on christmas eve until 2 p.m.

For people who are really last minute shopping.

Live in downtown chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on thanks christina and it




