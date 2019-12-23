Twin skyscraper designs unveiled for Brooklyn waterfront 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:05s - Published Twin skyscraper designs unveiled for Brooklyn waterfront Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations have unveiled plans for a mixed-use development on the waterfront in Brooklyn, New York. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Twin skyscraper designs unveiled for Brooklyn waterfront





You Might Like

Tweets about this الشارقة24 Twin skyscraper designs unveiled for Brooklyn waterfront https://t.co/jvntRe6kYv https://t.co/QLgtFV4x5a #Sharjah24 22 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Twin skyscrapers proposed for Brooklyn waterfront development NEW YORK — Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations have unveiled plans for a mixed-use development on the waterfront.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:32Published 1 day ago