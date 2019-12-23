Global  

Twin skyscraper designs unveiled for Brooklyn waterfront

Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations have unveiled plans for a mixed-use development on the waterfront in Brooklyn, New York.
