Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview

Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview

LOS ANGELES, CA – Dame Dash spoke his peace (again) on his business breakup with JAY-Z in a new interview with Big Boy.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ulous01

01us Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview https://t.co/uYoqRyWumg 10 minutes ago

busyxb

brian 💜 Damon has had 15 years to build his own thing independent of hov yet he's still bringing him up. Come on --> Dame D… https://t.co/5kfC6uf9RN 1 hour ago

NaftaliIdan

Idan Naftali Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview https://t.co/vOgkQo7ath https://t.co/X5UGAvLXFx 3 hours ago

openmicartists

Open Mic Artists New post (Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview) has been publishe… https://t.co/fthHkGg3Zo 3 hours ago

TruthMagnetic

TruthMagnetic Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview https://t.co/gG1sv6IkEh 4 hours ago

TyahTips

BrownishBeauty Dame Dash Reiterates He Thinks JAY-Z Did Roc-A-Fella “Dirty” In 2019 Big Boy Interview -- https://t.co/nCstO0FrFr via @hiphopdx 15 hours ago

CorinneGAPeach

Sports Chic ❤️🖤❤️🖤 RT @HipHopDX: Dame Dash reiterates he thinks JAY-Z did Roc-A-Fella “dirty” in 2019 Big Boy interview https://t.co/PUlsBgyIwR https://t.co/… 20 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Dame Dash reiterates he thinks JAY-Z did Roc-A-Fella “dirty” in 2019 Big Boy interview https://t.co/PUlsBgyIwR https://t.co/bo0e9Cb5ID 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.