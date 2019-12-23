First Man Charged After 13 Are Shot In Englewood 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:39s - Published First Man Charged After 13 Are Shot In Englewood A man is facing weapons charges after being arrested at the scene of a memorial party where 13 people were shot, and police say more charges could be coming. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. 0

