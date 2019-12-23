Global  

First Man Charged After 13 Are Shot In Englewood

A man is facing weapons charges after being arrested at the scene of a memorial party where 13 people were shot, and police say more charges could be coming.

CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
