First Night Of Hanukkah Begins, Gov. Walz Lit The Menorah On Capitol Grounds 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:24s - Published First Night Of Hanukkah Begins, Gov. Walz Lit The Menorah On Capitol Grounds Gov. Tim Walz joins members of the Jewish community to light the menorah in a ceremony led by rabbis and other community leaders. Liz Collin reports (1:24). WCCO 4 News Weekends - December 22, 2019 0

